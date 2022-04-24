On July 21, 2002, Dodger Thoughts came to life. At the hastily assembled URL jonthoughts.blogspot.com, this post appeared.

Young Miss Weisman, now finishing up her sophomore year in college, was yet to be born. I was still in the first half of my 30s. I’ve had four full–time jobs during these 20 years, including one that I couldn’t have possibly dreamed of, running editorial for the Dodgers themselves. I’ve written two books about the Dodgers, three if you count The Best of Dodger Thoughts from way back in 2006. (Yes, I’m a little late on a sequel).

I still have some shirts from 2022, but that’s another story.

The audience built slowly but steadily over those first few years, but by the end of 2008, I think Dodger Thoughts could claim the best community of Dodger fans around. We would even have periodic gatherings at the Dodger Stadium that I treasure to this day.

The heyday of this site is clearly in the past, but I still like to think we have some happy memories together, like a high school class that was particularly tight.

And that’s why I’d like to invite you join me at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, July 21 for a game against the Giants, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the site. It’s less about Dodger Thoughts itself and more about reconnecting with people who at any time might feel some kinship.

Tickets for the game (the first for the Dodgers after the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium) will be approximately $40 each. I don’t need a precise headcount today, but I’m trying to determine how many people are likely to come, so I can relay that to the Dodger Group Tickets office. So if you do have interest, please reach out to me in the comments below or on Twitter.

Whether or not you visited Dodger Thoughts all of the time, some of the time or never, I think it will be fun. Hope you can join.