I’m still not convinced that this whole thing isn’t a mistake, that our attention isn’t better devoted to the health and social issues facing this country. I don’t think we need a diversion — quite the opposite. I think diversion could be genuinely harmful.



But the season is coming, and within the bubble of baseball, I will be hoping for the best. If the Dodgers become a small light at the end of this long tunnel, I will take it. When it comes to baseball, I try to never take any joy for granted.



I just figure to have more existential concerns about what the ballplayers are even doing out there, or what we’re even doing watching them.