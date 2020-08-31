If you’re worried that the Dodgers haven’t been hitting left-handed pitching this season, my advice is … don’t worry.



Not unless you think, for example, that Mookie Betts is going to continue to have a .506 OPS against lefties. Seems more sensible to chalk that up to small sample size than to expect Betts or Justin Turner to each continue getting one extra-base hit every 34 at-bats against southpaws.

For his career, Betts has an .897 OPS against left-handed pitching. Turner is at .825 and hasn’t been below .900 since 2016. Kiké Hernández is at .818 lifetime against lefties.

Oddly, left-handed hitter Max Muncy leads the Dodgers so far in 2020 in home runs against southpaws.