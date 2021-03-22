On the occasion of Grant Holmes’ 25th birthday today, here’s a quick and dirty rundown of the past 11 drafts by the Dodgers.
- Top pick: Zack Lee (1)
- Best pick: Joc Pederson (11)
- Underdog pick: Chad Wallach (43)
- Also reached the majors: Kevin Gausman (6), Noel Cuevas (21), Scott Schebler (26), Red Patterson (29), Shawn Tolleson (30),
- Top pick: Chris Reed (1)
- Best pick: Austin Slater (44)
- Underdog pick: Chris Ellis (50)
- Also reached the majors: Scott McGough (5), Scott Barlow (6), O’Koyea Dickson (12), Max Povse (42)
- Top pick: Corey Seager (1)
- Best pick: Corey Seager (1)
- Underdog pick: Danny Coulombe (25)
- Also reached the majors: Jesmuel Valentin (1s), Paco Rodriguez (2), Onelki Garcia (3), Ross Stripling (5), Darnell Sweeney (13), Jharel Cotton (20)
- Top pick: Chris Anderson (1)
- Best pick: Cody Bellinger (4)
- Underdog pick: Justin Dunn (37)
- Also reached the majors: Brandon Dixon (3), Jacob Rhame (6), Kyle Farmer (8), José De León (24)
- Top pick: Grant Holmes (1)
- Best pick: Alex Verdugo (2)
- Underdog pick: Caleb Ferguson (38)
- Also reached the majors: Jeff Brigham (4), Brock Stewart (6), Trevor Oaks (7)
- Top pick: Walker Buehler (1)
- Best pick: Walker Buehler (1)
- Underdog pick: Kyle Garlick (28)
- Also reached the majors: Kyle Funkhouser (1), Josh Sborz (2), Willie Calhoun (4), Edwin Ríos (6), Matt Beaty (12)
- Top pick: Gavin Lux (1)
- Best pick: Will Smith (1)
- Underdog pick: Zach McKinstry (33)
- Also reached the majors: Mitch White (2), Dustin May (3), Devin Smeltzer (5), Andre Scrubb (8), Tony Gonsolin (9), Dean Kremer (14)
- Top pick: Jeren Kendall (1)
- Top pick: J.T. Ginn (1)
- Top pick: Kody Hoese (1)
- Top pick: Bobby Miller (1)