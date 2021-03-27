Clayton Kershaw will look to put his 10.22 Spring Training ERA behind him by … pitching in the friendly confines of Coors Field for Opening Day on Thursday. Here’s a random set of data points about the 33-year-old’s experiences there, thanks to the database from our friends at Baseball-Reference.com.
- In 23 career starts at Coors, Kershaw has a 4.44 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 140 innings.
- The Dodgers are 15-8 when Kershaw starts at Coors Field, including 4-3 in Kershaw no-decisions.
- Since losing three straight mile-high Kershaw starts in 2011-12, the Dodgers have gone 11-2 when he takes the Coors Field mound.
- His 1.25 WHIP there is 25 percent higher than his career 1.00 WHIP. (Did you see the math I did there?)
- The pinnacle Kershaw experience there was an 8-0 shutout victory on July 2, 2013, a four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts.
- With a Game Score of 87, this ranks as a top-10 performance by a pitcher in the history of Coors Field and sixth-best by a visiting pitcher.
- Hideo Nomo’s four-walk, eight-strikeout no-hitter, generating a Game Score of 91, hasn’t been topped by any visiting pitcher.
- Kershaw has enjoyed balmy temperatures in many of his starts in Denver.
- His most recent game, in September 2020, has a gametime temp of 84 degrees, and the one before that in June 2019 checked in at 93.
- The temperature has been above 72 degrees in 13 of his 23 starts.
- The three coldest Kershaw starts in Colorado:
- April 26, 2009 (57 degrees): allowed nine runs in 4 2/3 innings. This is the worst start, anywhere, of Kershaw’s career.
- June 8, 2014 (56 degrees): allowed one run in a five-inning complete game.
- May 10, 2015 (41 degrees): allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.
- Of note: The forecast for Thursday afternoon at Coors Field has improved in recent days, now calling for sunny and 66 degrees with wind ranging from 5 mph to 13 mph.
- Kershaw has pitched exactly one game in Denver each of the past three seasons since he turned 30, going seven innings each in the past two and six innings in 2018.
- Last year’s game was a gem: seven innings, one run, four baserunners, six strikeouts.
- In those past 20 innings at Coors (3.15 ERA), Kershaw has allowed only five extra-base hits: three doubles and two homers.
- Not surprisingly, Kershaw has allowed more home runs at Coors Field (19) than any other visiting ballpark.
- Carlos Gonzalez had three against Kershaw there, followed by four players (including recently traded Nolan Arenado) with two.
- Charlie Blackmon is the only current member of the Rockies to homer against Kershaw at Coors Field. In fact, aside from Garrett Hampson, Blackmon is the only current member of the Rockies to homer against Kershaw anywhere.
- Let’s end this with a look at Kershaw’s Coors Field offense — which is robust.
- In 59 career plate appearances in Denver, Kershaw is batting .354 with a .380 on-base percentage, .417 slugging percentage (thanks to three doubles).
- Since 2013 at Coors, Kershaw is 13 for 30 with a walk and those three doubles, batting .433 and slugging .533. That batting average ranks sixth among all major-league hitters, including position players.
- Kershaw also has nine sacrifice hits at Coors Field, more than any opposing player ever.