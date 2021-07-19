Here is a list of every starting pitcher over the past 25 years (two or more starts) that the Dodgers have acquired at midseason, along with the players the Dodgers gave up to get them:

Dave Mlicki

June 4, 1998: Traded by the New York Mets with Greg McMichael to the Dodgers for Brad Clontz and Hideo Nomo.

Brian Bohanon

July 10, 1998: Traded by the New York Mets to the Dodgers for Greg McMichael and cash.

Carlos Pérez

July 31, 1998: Traded by the Montreal Expos with Hiram Bocachica and Mark Grudzielanek to the Dodgers for Jonny Tucker, Peter Bergeron, Wilton Guerrero and Ted Lilly.

James Baldwin

July 26, 2001: Traded by the Chicago White Sox with cash to the Dodgers for Jeff Barry, Gary Majewski and Onan Masaoka.

Brad Penny

July 30, 2004: Traded by the Florida Marlins with Hee-Seop Choi and Bill Murphy to the Dodgers for Juan Encarnacion, Paul Lo Duca and Guillermo Mota.

Elmer Dessens

August 19, 2004: Traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Dodgers for Jereme Milons.

Mark Hendrickson

June 27, 2006: Traded by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with Toby Hall and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named later, Dioner Navarro and Jae Weong Seo. The Dodgers sent Justin Ruggiano (July 19, 2006) to the Devil Rays to complete the trade.

Elmer Dessens

July 25, 2006: Traded by the Kansas City Royals to the Dodgers for Blake Johnson, Julio Pimentel, Odalis Perez and cash.

Greg Maddux

July 31, 2006: Traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Dodgers for Cesar Izturis.

David Wells

August 24, 2007: Signed as a free agent with the Dodgers.

Esteban Loaiza

August 29, 2007: Selected off waivers by the Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics.

Greg Maddux

August 19, 2008: Traded by the San Diego Padres to the Dodgers for players to be named later. The Dodgers sent Eduardo Perez (September 30, 2008) to the Padres to complete the trade.

Vicente Padilla

August 20, 2009: Signed as a free agent with the Dodgers.

Jon Garland

August 31, 2009: Traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Dodgers for a player to be named later. The Dodgers sent Tony Abreu (October 9, 2009) to the Diamondbacks to complete the trade.

Ted Lilly

July 31, 2010: Traded by the Chicago Cubs with Ryan Theriot and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Kyle Smit, Brett Wallach and Blake DeWitt.

Josh Beckett

August 25, 2012: Traded by the Boston Red Sox with Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez, Nick Punto and cash to the Dodgers for players to be named later, Ivan De Jesus, James Loney and Allen Webster. The Dodgers sent Rubby De La Rosa (October 4, 2012) and Jerry Sands (October 4, 2012) to the Red Sox to complete the trade.

Ricky Nolasco

July 6, 2013: Traded by the Miami Marlins with cash to the Dodgers for Steve Ames, Angel Sanchez and Josh Wall.

Kevin Correia

August 9, 2014: Traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Dodgers for cash.

Mat Latos

July 30, 2015: Traded as part of a three-team trade by the Miami Marlins with Mike Morse to the Dodgers. Atlanta sent Bronson Arroyo, Luis Avilan, Jim Johnson, Jose Peraza and Alex Wood to the Dodgers. The Dodgers sent Zachary Bird, Héctor Olivera and Paco Rodriguez to Atlanta. The Dodgers sent Victor Araujo, Kevin Guzman and Jeff Brigham to the Marlins. The Marlins sent 2016 competitive balance round A pick to Atlanta.

Alex Wood

July 30, 2015: Traded as part of a 3-team trade by the Atlanta Braves with Bronson Arroyo, Luis Avilan, Jim Johnson and Jose Peraza to the Dodgers. The Dodgers sent Zachary Bird, Héctor Olivera and Paco Rodriguez to Atlanta. The Dodgers sent Victor Araujo, Kevin Guzman and Jeff Brigham to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins sent Mat Latos and Mike Morse to the Dodgers. The Marlins sent 2016 competitive balance round A pick to Atlanta.

Bud Norris

June 30, 2016: Traded by Atlanta with a player to be named later, Dian Toscano and cash to the Dodgers for Caleb Dirks and Phil Pfeifer. Atlanta sent Alec Grosser (July 8, 2016) to the Dodgers to complete the trade.

Rich Hill

August 1, 2016: Traded by the Oakland Athletics with Josh Reddick to the Dodgers for Grant Holmes, Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas.

Yu Darvish

July 31, 2017: Traded by the Texas Rangers to the Dodgers for A.J. Alexy, Brendon Davis and Willie Calhoun.