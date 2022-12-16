I wrote a pretty lengthy status report on the 2023 Dodgers over at Slayed by Voices. This one, I’m keeping behind the paywall, but I really hope you’ll check it out. You can always sign up with a no-strings-attached, seven-day free trial. And here’s a bonus for Dodger Thoughts readers: If you sign up and then let me know in the comments below, I’ll extend your free trial to 30 days.

I still plan on posting at Dodger Thoughts periodically (or you might call it sporadically), but my focus is over at Slayed. This free post explains why. If you’re a fan of my writing, I really think you’ll find it worth your while. With an average of at least five posts per week, the annual subscription cost boils down to about 25 cents per day.

I would love to hear your feedback. Please stop by.