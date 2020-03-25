Thank You For Not ...

1) using profanity or any euphemisms for profanity

2) personally attacking other commenters

3) baiting other commenters

4) arguing for the sake of arguing

5) discussing politics

6) using hyperbole when something less will suffice

7) using sarcasm in a way that can be misinterpreted negatively

8) making the same point over and over again

9) typing "no-hitter" or "perfect game" to describe either in progress

10) being annoyed by the existence of this list

11) commenting under the obvious influence

12) claiming your opinion isn't allowed when it's just being disagreed with