Writing these “Sheltered” posts helped clear my head. This afternoon, I made some headway hacking through the dry brush of notes on the first draft of my novel to begin carving a plan of action for the second draft.

The page views on these posts are slim, but I don’t feel bad. I mean, I don’t feel good that so few people are reading them, but that hasn’t stopped me from feeling fulfilled by the process of them.

I may be stuck where I live, but we don’t have to be stuck inside my mind.

So let’s keep going …