In the video above, you can see five actual home runs that the Dodgers hit in two August nights at the seemingly impregnable new ballpark in Arlington, Texas: Globe Life Field.

They stand in contrast to the five long outs the Dodgers made in their otherwise satisfactory 5-1 victory tonight in Game 1 of the National League Division Series over the Padres.

Starting with Will Smith’s 107-mph lineout with two runners on in the first inning, the Dodgers were walking and making solid contact for the first five innings, without a hit to show for it — though they did score an unearned run to tie the game, 1-1.

Finally, they broke through with four hits in the sixth inning, two of them on RBI singles that barely broke 70 mph.

70.5 Turner – RBI single

71.4 Bellinger – RBI single https://t.co/MZbXHo1nzY — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) October 7, 2020

Walker Buehler teetered but didn’t totter through four innings, rallying from a 3-0 count with the bases loaded to escape on strikeouts in the second inning. And then the Dodger bullpen finished things off by allowing only one baserunner over the final five innings.