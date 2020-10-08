Cody Bellinger’s catch Wednesday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series might have been his greatest play in his young but fertile postseason career, but there are several contenders. I put together this highlight reel of five of them.
By Jon Weisman
In Defense, Dodgers, Playoffs, Postseason
Video: Cody Bellinger Postseason Defensive Highlight Reel
October 8, 2020
