<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re familiar with Scorigami, you’re in for a treat.

If you’re not familiar with Scorigami, you’re in for a treat.

For those of you in the second group, a quick primer: It tracks unique final scores in NFL history, generating huge excitement when a new one is announced on Twitter. For example, on September 27 came the first 36-9 NFL game ever, the 1,056th unique final score for the league.

Baseball doesn’t have nearly as many unique final scores as football, but that’s not to say that each individual final score doesn’t carry its own flavor, its own mystique. So in my spare (and unspare) time, I’ve compiled the chart above of all the final scores in Dodger history, providing the dates of the most recent time they’ve happened.

(Update: I’ve started laying the groundwork to publish the first time a score happened and the frequency, but I’ll need more time to finish.)

You can even click on a link in each box to take you directly to the full boxscore for each game. I’m no computer whiz, so my chart isn’t as spiffy as the official Scorigami chart, but at least it’s something.

Here are some of my favorite tidbits from the chart: