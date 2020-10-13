We know the Dodgers are a great team. That’s been proven over and over again.

To be a champion is something different. In some ways, it’s a lesser accomplishment. You don’t need to be a great team to be a champion. But when there is nowhere else to turn, champions overcome every bit of adversity that comes their way.

I’m eager to find out if the 2020 Dodgers can be champions. Every lost opportunity for Clayton Kershaw saddens me, but I’m every bit as excited right now for Tony Gonsolin and tonight’s game as I’ve been for any game since the season started.

Genuinely, I'm excited for today's game. Not because I didn't want to see Kershaw pitch — I live for his starts — but because this could really be an inspiring moment for the 2020 Dodgers. I believe this team can rally behind Gonsolin today and use it for a new going forward. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) October 13, 2020

Just be prepared in case the champion’s quest takes some time.

In 1981, the Dodgers lost the first two games of the National League Division Series and the World Series.

In 1988, the Dodgers lost two of the first three games of the National League Championship Series and trailed by two runs in the ninth inning of Game 4 against an ace.

The 2020 NLCS is just beginning. Even after today, it’s still beginning.