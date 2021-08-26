Seriously, I have missed games like this. These are the games that are core to my being a baseball fan.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Many people complained, especially in the press box or on the East Coast, but long before it was over, I realized that the Dodgers’ 16-inning, 5-3 victory over the Padres in San Diego was bringing me as much joy as I’d experienced watching baseball all year. Allow my tweets to be my testimony …
Fire up the Austin Barnes siren. https://t.co/9ZGTF9x8IP
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Ask not for whom the Snell tolls. It tolls for we.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The run against Walker Buehler was so cheap, you could only find it in the discount bin at the 99 Cents Store. pic.twitter.com/4Cf8lahd1a
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Wowzers, Will. #Dodgers
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Most pitches thrown in an MLB game in 2021. Blake Snell now ranks fourth with 122. #Padres #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/WRwBWehc38
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Yes and yes. https://t.co/1S2JFvFZO6
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
That's grand, Kenley! #Dodgers https://t.co/CmYvl37r6T
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Are you ready to take it to the 10th? pic.twitter.com/4Ut7PXAFg4
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Through nine innings …
Padres: 138 pitches, 91 for strikes
Dodgers: 139 pitches, 92 for strikes
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Alexcellllllent …
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The Dodgers are 3-7 in extra-inning games on the road, 0-5 in extra-inning games at home.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Heading into the bottom of the 11th, Padres are 0 for their last 17. Dodgers are 1 for 12 since Smith's homer.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
It's almost 11 p.m. The Dodgers have not had a hit since 9:50 p.m. The Padres have not had a hit since 8:45 p.m.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
11:15 p.m. Still a potato. https://t.co/GZq25RJr9o
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
To be fair, Pollock and Beaty could easily have extra-inning RBI this game.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
I don’t want the Dodgers to lose, but I have enjoyed this game. Frustrating moments, but crazy is good.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
It is 11:45 p.m., marking three hours since the Padres’ last hit against the Dodgers.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Trea, Muncy, Tatis, Machado: 0 for 21 tonight.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The Dodgers have no-noed the Padres for the past 9 1/3 innings.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The Magna Carta
The Gutenberg Bible
The McKinney RBI
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
After Fernando Tatis’ Jr.’s home run in the 15th.
May God have mercy on all our souls.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
This game began four years and 48 hours after Rich Hill lost a no-hitter for the Dodgers in the 10th inning.
Tonight, the Dodgers pitched 9 2/3 no-hit innings and still don’t have a win.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The I, ow, uh, Baseball Confederacy.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Deuces wild. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/NlimleWyS7
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The Shane Greene-Neftali Feliz conundrum has immediately come to the fore.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Is that three drives to the wall by the Dodgers this game?
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
That’s right. Four drives to the wall. https://t.co/UuxTruOiK2
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Shane! Comeback Shane!
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
I just watched the Dodgers hold a team to one hit for four hours and 15 minutes, which is incredible for so many reasons.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
The Dodgers used 10 pitchers.
Nine gave up zero earned runs.
The other pitcher got the win. pic.twitter.com/i7pJUK0Tbd
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021
Good night, everyone. This was a blast.
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021