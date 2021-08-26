Seriously, I have missed games like this. These are the games that are core to my being a baseball fan. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Many people complained, especially in the press box or on the East Coast, but long before it was over, I realized that the Dodgers’ 16-inning, 5-3 victory over the Padres in San Diego was bringing me as much joy as I’d experienced watching baseball all year. Allow my tweets to be my testimony …

Fire up the Austin Barnes siren. https://t.co/9ZGTF9x8IP — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Ask not for whom the Snell tolls. It tolls for we. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The run against Walker Buehler was so cheap, you could only find it in the discount bin at the 99 Cents Store. pic.twitter.com/4Cf8lahd1a — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Most pitches thrown in an MLB game in 2021. Blake Snell now ranks fourth with 122. #Padres #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/WRwBWehc38 — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Are you ready to take it to the 10th? pic.twitter.com/4Ut7PXAFg4 — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Through nine innings … Padres: 138 pitches, 91 for strikes

Dodgers: 139 pitches, 92 for strikes — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Alexcellllllent … — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The Dodgers are 3-7 in extra-inning games on the road, 0-5 in extra-inning games at home. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Heading into the bottom of the 11th, Padres are 0 for their last 17. Dodgers are 1 for 12 since Smith's homer. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

It's almost 11 p.m. The Dodgers have not had a hit since 9:50 p.m. The Padres have not had a hit since 8:45 p.m. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

To be fair, Pollock and Beaty could easily have extra-inning RBI this game. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

I don’t want the Dodgers to lose, but I have enjoyed this game. Frustrating moments, but crazy is good. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

It is 11:45 p.m., marking three hours since the Padres’ last hit against the Dodgers. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Trea, Muncy, Tatis, Machado: 0 for 21 tonight. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The Dodgers have no-noed the Padres for the past 9 1/3 innings. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The Magna Carta

The Gutenberg Bible

The McKinney RBI — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

After Fernando Tatis’ Jr.’s home run in the 15th.

May God have mercy on all our souls. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

This game began four years and 48 hours after Rich Hill lost a no-hitter for the Dodgers in the 10th inning. Tonight, the Dodgers pitched 9 2/3 no-hit innings and still don’t have a win. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The I, ow, uh, Baseball Confederacy. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Seriously, I have missed games like this. These are the games that are core to my being a baseball fan. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The Shane Greene-Neftali Feliz conundrum has immediately come to the fore. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Is that three drives to the wall by the Dodgers this game? — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

That’s right. Four drives to the wall. https://t.co/UuxTruOiK2 — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

Shane! Comeback Shane! — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

I just watched the Dodgers hold a team to one hit for four hours and 15 minutes, which is incredible for so many reasons. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021

The Dodgers used 10 pitchers. Nine gave up zero earned runs. The other pitcher got the win. pic.twitter.com/i7pJUK0Tbd — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 26, 2021