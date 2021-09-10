This too shall pass. I promise you. But … wow.
Dating back to August 27 …
By Jon Weisman
Slumps end — but struggles by these Dodgers are astonishing
September 10, 2021
In 16 innings of insanity, Dodgers revive the joy
of a madcap marathon
August 26, 2021
Clayton Kershaw to return to the Dodgers, A.J. Ellis predicts
August 26, 2021
Two more crazy intersections for the 2005 and 2021 Dodgers
August 18, 2021
The Latest Chapter in Our Great Adventure with the Dodgers
August 13, 2021
Thank You For Not ...
1) using profanity or any euphemisms for profanity
2) personally attacking other commenters
3) baiting other commenters
4) arguing for the sake of arguing
5) discussing politics
6) using hyperbole when something less will suffice
7) using sarcasm in a way that can be misinterpreted negatively
8) making the same point over and over again
9) typing "no-hitter" or "perfect game" to describe either in progress
10) being annoyed by the existence of this list
11) commenting under the obvious influence
12) claiming your opinion isn't allowed when it's just being disagreed with
1991-2013
Dodgers at home: 1,028-812 (.558695)
When Jon attended: 338-267 (.558677)*
When Jon didn’t: 695-554 (.556)
* includes road games attended
2013
Dodgers at home: 51-35 (.593)
When Jon attended: 5-2 (.714)
When Jon didn’t: 46-33 (.582)
Note: I got so busy working for the Dodgers that in 2014, I stopped keeping track, much to my regret.
