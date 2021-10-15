It wasn't a good strike three call. And I do think that's a shame. I will be compartmentalizing that feeling from the other feelings I'm having right now. Honestly, it has tempered my postgame celebration, but not my joy or relief. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) October 15, 2021

It's hard to say I'd rather have seen that called a ball than strike three, but already the intensity of the reaction is overdoing it for me. It was a bad call at a bad time. It's bad for history. But if it becomes all we talk about from this series and this game, that's worse. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) October 15, 2021

If you want to talk about injustice to the Giants, or for that matter to the Dodgers, it's that they had to play each other in the conference semifinals to begin with. Each team deserved better, and this would only have been Game 5 of 7. But we've had to let that go. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) October 15, 2021