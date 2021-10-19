The 20 worst Dodger playoff experiences of my lifetime, in chronological order, each embedded with a video link for your pain:
- Reggie Jackson’s hip
- Ray Burris (he outpitched Fernando Valenzuela in 1981, crushing for this 13-year-old who was in the stands)
- Ozzie Smith
- Jack Clark
- Javy Lopez
- Jeff Kent/J.D. Drew at home
- Matt Stairs
- Jimmy Rollins
- Hanley Ramirez’s ribs
- Third inning, 2013 NLDS Game 6
- Matt Carpenter
- Matt Adams
- Daniel Murphy (half a point for the steal, half a point for his homer)
- Marwin Gonzalez
- 2017 World Series Game 5 (this game was not without its highs, but ultimately counting the whole thing as a moment)
- Final three innings, 2018 World Series Game 4
- Juan Soto (not Anthony Rendon – I could forgive that one)
- Howie Kendrick
- Final play, Game 4 of the 2020 World Series
- Pending: Steven Souza Jr.’s throw. Not sure I will keep this long-term, but it can occupy this spot for now.
Update: Yeah, Game 7 of the 2017 World Series needs to be on here. I left it off because it was so defeating from the very first inning, and yet not as crushing to me as Game 5. But it should be here. You don’t lose a World Series Game 7 without it being a bad memory.