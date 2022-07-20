It might surprise you. It still surprises me. But four years after I wrote it, it gets at least 500 hits a week.
By Jon Weisman
Reflections on reflections
of those astonishing Dodgers
July 21, 2022
Dodger Thoughts at 20: How it began and what it has meant
July 21, 2022
The most popular post
in Dodger Thoughts history
July 20, 2022
State of the Dodgers at the launch of Dodger Thoughts
July 20, 2022
Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers and me
July 20, 2022
Thank You For Not ...
1) using profanity or any euphemisms for profanity
2) personally attacking other commenters
3) baiting other commenters
4) arguing for the sake of arguing
5) discussing politics
6) using hyperbole when something less will suffice
7) using sarcasm in a way that can be misinterpreted negatively
8) making the same point over and over again
9) typing "no-hitter" or "perfect game" to describe either in progress
10) being annoyed by the existence of this list
11) commenting under the obvious influence
12) claiming your opinion isn't allowed when it's just being disagreed with
1991-2013
Dodgers at home: 1,028-812 (.558695)
When Jon attended: 338-267 (.558677)*
When Jon didn’t: 695-554 (.556)
* includes road games attended
2013
Dodgers at home: 51-35 (.593)
When Jon attended: 5-2 (.714)
When Jon didn’t: 46-33 (.582)
Note: I got so busy working for the Dodgers that in 2014, I stopped keeping track, much to my regret.
