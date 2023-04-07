Gentlewomen and gentlemen, Clayton Kershaw makes the 400th start of his Hall of Fame career tonight at Arizona. As you know, each start commands a feature-length film of epic stature. While we have not succeeded every time, the producers and I have poured our hearts into this 15-year-old project. We hope you have found some joy, some laughs — maybe even some tears — in coming along this journey with us.

Please join in as we reminisce about what we believe to be the most important movie series in baseball history.

Kershaw CCCXCIX: Kersho Pioneers!

Kershaw CCCXCVIII: Kershawllywood Squares

Kershaw CCCXCVII: Kershawrry, Wrong Number

Kershaw CCCXCVI: (production curtailed)

Kershaw CCCXCV: Kershawne to 5

Kershaw CCCXCIV: Kershalona

Kershaw CCCXCIII: The Kershaw Always Rings Twice

Kershaw CCCXCII: Kershowsse Pointe Blank

Kershaw CCCXCI: Kershawaii Five-0

Kershaw CCCXC: Kershawcan Gigolo

Kershaw CCCXXXIX: Kershaking Away

Kershaw CCCXXXVIII: Kershawn Who Fell to Earth

Kershaw CCCXXXVII: Kershawtcher in the Rye

Kershaw CCCXXXVI: Kershawterworld

Kershaw CCCXXXV: Kershaw’s Labyrinth

Kershaw CCCXXXIV: Kershawgecoach

Kershaw CCCXXXIII: Kershawverence

Kershaw CCCLXXXII: Kershawjackets

Kershaw CCCLXXXI: (writers’ lockout)

Kershaw CCCLXXX: (writers’ lockout)

Kershaw CCCLXXIX: (writers’ lockout)

Kershaw CCCLXXVIII: (writers’ lockout)

Kershaw CCCLXXVIII: (writers’ lockout)

Kershaw CCCLXXVI: Kershella

Kershaw CCCLXXV: Love Kershawlly

Kershaw CCCLXXIV: Cry Kershaw

Kershaw CCCLXXIII: The Seven Year Kersh

Kershaw CCCLXXII: The Kershawte Kid

Kershaw CCCLXXI: From Kershaw With Love

Kershaw CCCLXX: Kershawn a Hot Tin Roof

Kershaw CCCLXIX: The Man From K.E.R.S.H.A.W.

Kershaw CCCLXVIII: Urban Kershowboy

Kershaw CCCLXVII: Kersh and Kershawbility

Kershaw CCCLXVI: Kershawnadu

Kershaw CCCLXV: A Kershaw Runs Through It

Kershaw CCCLXIV: The Heartbreak Kershaw

Kershaw CCCLXIII: The Kershaw Josey Wales

Kershaw CCCLXII: Kershaw Rarely Sometimes Always

Kershaw CCCLXI: The Kershaw and I

Kershaw CCCLX: The Kershawther

Kershaw CCCLIX: Kershawmadland

Kershaw CCCLVIII: Kershawve Actually

Kershaw CCCLVII: Kershari

Kershaw CCCLVI: The Last Picture Kershow

Kershaw CCCLV: Kershas and the Black Messiah

Kershaw CCCLIV: Kershawnal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Kershaw CCCLIII: KershawfterMASH

Kershaw CCCLII: Kershawma Rae

Kershaw CCCLI: Kershaw Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Kershaw CCCL: The Kershawrian Candidate

Kershaw CCCXLIX: Kershaw Tell It on the Mountain

Kershaw CCCXLVIII: Kershawck ‘n’ Roll High School

Kershaw CCCXLVII: Kershawder, She Wrote

Kershaw CCCXLVI: Kershawrmal People

Kershaw CCCXLV: Kershawhat’s Happening!!

Kershaw CCCXLIV: Kershawnce Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kershaw CCCXLIII: Kershawork, New York

Kershaw CCCXLII: Kershawving Mr. Banks

Kershaw CCCXLI: Kershawmma Mia

Kershaw CCCXL: Kershawn Becoming a God in Central Florida

Kershaw CCCXXXIX: Kershawty and the Beast

Kershaw CCCXXXVIII: Kershawmmy Boy

Kershaw CCCXXXVII: Kershawbin and Marian

Kershaw CCCXXXVI: Kershawne with the Wind

Kershaw CCCXXXV: Kershaw Days of the Condor

Kershaw CCCXXXIV: Kershogun

Kershaw CCCXXXIII: (vacant)

Kershaw CCCXXXII: Kershawp’s Fables

Kershaw CCCXXXI: Kershawgany

Kershaw CCCXXX: K*E*R*S*H

Kershaw CCCXXIX: Kershaxi Driver

Kershaw CCCXXVIII: I, Kershawdius

Kershaw CCCXXVII: Kershawc Hollywood

Kershaw CCCXXVI: Kershawrence of Arabia

Kershaw CCCXXV: (vacant)

Kershaw CCCXXIV: Kershaw’s the Sheriff

Kershaw CCCXXIII: Kershawn-Hur

Kershaw CCCXXII: The Kershawrol Burnett Show

Kershaw CCCXXI: Kershawlk Hard

Kershaw CCCXX: Kershawll Metal Jacket

Kershaw CCCXIX: Kershalibi Ike

Kershaw CCCXVIII: Kershawck Panther

Kershaw CCCXVII: Kershawll Me by Your Name

Kershaw CCCXVI: Kershawkey and the Bandit

Kershaw CCCXV: Kershawp Gun

Kershaw CCCXIV: Kershaw Brother, Where Art Thou?

Kershaw CCCXIII: Kershawmily Matters

Kershaw CCCXII: Kershameless

Kershaw CCCXI: Kershawnset Boulevard

Kershaw CCCX: Kershaw Largo

Kershaw CCCIX: Five Easy Kershaws

Kershaw CCCVIII: Love in the Kershawnoon

Kershaw CCCVII: The French Kershawction

Kershaw CCCVI: The Kershawnversation

Kershaw CCCV: Kershawmy and Michelle’s High School Reunion

Kershaw CCCIV: I, Kershawnya

Kershaw CCCIII: Kershawn Quixote

Kershaw CCCII: Kershawtric Boogaloo

Kershaw CCCI: Kershawtures of Tom Sawyer

Kershaw CCC: Kershawnnihilation

Kershaw CCXCIX: Kershaw Rogers Neighborhood

Kershaw CCXCVIII: Kershaw Quiet Place

Kershaw CCXCVII: Kershawnimal House

Kershaw CCXCVI: Kershall the Light We Cannot See

Kershaw CCXCV: Kershaws and Dolls

Kershaw CCXCIV: The Kershawkie Robinson Story

Kershaw CCXCIII: Kershawddington

Kershaw CCXCII: (vacant)

Kershaw CCXCI: (vacant)

Kershaw *****: Kershawn for All Seasons (2017 NLCS Game 5)

Kershaw CCXC: Kershawch Ado About Nothing

Kershaw CCLXXXIX: Kershawthello

Kershaw CCLXXXVIII: Kershawll a Mockingbird

Kershaw CCLXXXVII: Kershawndhog Day

Kershaw CCLXXXVI: (vacant)

Kershaw CCLXXXV: Kershawds in the Hall

Kershaw CCLXXXIV: Kershawst Times at Ridgemont High

Kershaw CCLXXXIII: (vacant)

Kershaw CCLXXXII: Kershawl the Midwife

Kershaw CCLXXXI: Kershapendence Day

Kershaw CCLXXX: Kershaby Driver

Kershaw CCLXXIX: (vacant)

Kershaw CCLXXVIII: Kershaint Elsewhere

Kershaw CCLXXVII: Kershawld Man and the Sea

Kershaw CCLXXVI: Kersheaven Can Wait

Kershaw CCLXXV: Kershaw Thousand Clowns

Kershaw CCLXXIV: KershR Pufnstuf

Kershaw CCLXXIII: Kershawltese Falcon

Kershaw CCLXXII: Kershawme Like It Hot

Kershaw CCLXXI: Kershawpgirl

Kershaw CCLXX: Kershawin Peaks

Kershaw CCLXIX: Kershawrdians of the Galaxy

Kershaw CCLXVIII: Kershawtilda

Kershaw CCLXVII: Kershawject Runway

Kershaw CCLXVI: Kershawss Baby

Kershaw CCLXV: Kershawst City of Z

Kershaw CCLXIV: Kershomeland

Kershaw CCLXIII: Kershawcadia

Kershaw CCLXII: Kershawlth Night, or What You Will

Kershaw CCLXI: Kershully

Kershaw CCLX: Kershawtlanta

Kershaw CCLIX: Kersho and the Two Strings

Kershaw CCLVIII: Kershaws I Lay Dying

Kershaw CCLVII: Kershariots of Fire

Kershaw CCLVI: Kersh Off the Boat

Kershaw CCLV: Kershawpdish

Kershaw CCLIV: The Kershawsy Chaperone

Kershaw CCLIII: Kershawngle Book

Kershaw CCLII: Kershawnhattan

Kershaw CCLI: Dankershawoen

Kershaw CCL: Kershawrter Country

Kershaw CCXLIX: Kershaw-ish

Kershaw CCXLVIII: Kershawt. Elsewhere

Kershaw CCXLVII: Kershawg Day Afternoon

Kershaw CCXLVI: Kershawll We Dance?

Kershaw CCXLV: Kershawter Call Saul

Kershaw XXXLIV: Kershawrace and Pete

Kershaw CCXLIII: Kershawtlight

Kershaw CCXLII: The Kershawrtian

Kershaw CCXLI: Kershawverest

Kershaw CCXL: Kershawlliver’s Travels

Kershaw CCXXXIX: Kershawlk the Line

Kershaw CCXXXVIII: Kershawse Party

Kershaw CCXXXVII: Kershawcean’s 11

Kershaw CCXXXVI: Kershawk in the Woods

Kershaw CCXXXV: Kershawgmalion

Kershaw CCXXXIV: Kershaw Little Romance

Kershaw CCXXXIII: Kershaw Me a Hero

Kershaw CCXXXII: Kershawtizen Kane

Kershaw CCXXXI: Kershawma’s Family

Kershaw CCXXX: Kershawdler on the Roof

Kershaw CCXXIX: Kershawnt-Man

Kershaw CCXXVIII: Kershawt Hot American Summer

Kershaw CCXXVII: Kershawne on One

Kershaw CCXXVI: Kershawming to America

Kershaw CCXXV: Kershawneymoon in Vegas

Kershaw CCXXIV: Kershawmer Pyle, U.S.M.C.

Kershaw CCXXIII: Kershawlicon Valley

Kershaw CCXXII: Kershawrspray

Kershaw CCXXI: Kershawnational Velvet

Kershaw CCXX: Kershawsablanca

Kershaw CCXIX: (vacant)

Kershaw CCXVIII: The Kershow with David Letterman

Kershaw CCXVII: The Kershawx-Bow Incident

Kershaw CCXVI: Kershawppy Mother’s Day!

Kershaw CCXV: Kershawzing Saddles

Kershaw CCXIV: Kershawl Blart: Mall Cop 2

Kershaw CCXIII: Kershaw vs. the Volcano

Kershaw CCXII: Kershawrk Tank

Kershaw CCXI: Kershawlicon Valley

Kershaw CCX: (vacant)

Kershaw CCIX: Kershawll Street Blues

Kershaw CCVIII: Kershawsm Buddies

Kershaw CCVII: Kershawrney Miller

Kershaw CCVI: Kershawffice Space

Kershaw CCV: Kershawstbusters

Kershaw CIV: Kershawzing Arizona

Kershaw CCIII: Kershawsablanca

Kershaw CCII: Kershawrk Passage

Kershaw CCI: The Kershawering Inferno

Kershaw CC: Kershawt Tub Time Machine

Kershaw CXCIX: Kershawr Town

Kershaw CXCVIII: The Kershawcial Network

Kershaw CXCVII: Kershawckford Files

Kershaw CXCVI: Kershawll About Eve

Kershaw CXCV: Kershawppalachian Spring

Kershaw CXCIV: Kershawl Miner’s Daughter

Kershaw CXCIII: Kershawmnibus

Kershaw CXCII: Kershawctify

Kershaw CXCI: Kershaw Kings Go

Kershaw CXC: Kershawll the Right Moves

Kershaw CLXXXIX: Kershawnnie Get Your Gun

Kershaw CLXXXVIII: Kershawvity

Kershaw CLXXXVII: Kershawue Detective

Kershaw CLXXXVI: Kershawlexander

Kershaw CLXXXV: Kershawnger Games: Catching Fire

Kershaw CLXXXIV: Kershawphan Black

Kershaw CLXXXIII: Kershawstralia

Kershaw CLXXXII: Kershawvity Falls

Kershaw CLXXXI: Kershawvity

Kershaw CLXXX: Kershawn Jon

Kershaw CLXXIX: Kershawma Mia

Kershaw CLXXVIII: Kershawns of Navarone

Kershaw CLXXVI: Kershawrks and Recreation

Kershaw CLXXV: Kershawll in the Family

Kershaw CLXXIV: Kershowse Encounters of the Third Kind

Kershaw CLXXIII: Kershawd Couple

Kershaw CLXXII: Kershawky Mountain High

Kershaw CLXXI: Kershawrd Day’s Night

Kershaw CLXX: Kershawperation Petticoat

Kershaw CLXIX: Kershawrknado

Kershaw CLXVIII: Kershawn Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Kershaw CLXVII: Kershawnder the Dome

Kershaw CLXVI: Kershawmp and Circumstance

Kershaw CLXV: Kershawnderama

Kershaw CLXIV: (vacant)

Kershaw CLXIII: (vacant)

Kershaw CLXII: Kershawrdergarten Cop

Kershaw CLXI: Kershawjak

Kershaw CLX: Kershawneas and Ferb

Kershaw CLIX: Kershawr Wars

Kershaw CLVIII: Kershawo, Pioneers

Kershaw CLVII: Kershawt in the Hat

Kershaw CLVI: Kershawro Dark Thirty

Kershaw CLV: Kershawp with People

Kershaw CLIV: Kershawnce Upon a Time in America

Kershaw CLIII: Kershawrgo

Kershaw CLII: Kershawvanhoe

Kershaw CLI: Kershawrgo

Kershaw CL: Kershawn the Waterfront

Kershaw 149: (vacant)

Kershaw CXLVIII: (vacant)

Kershaw CXLVII: (vacant)

Kershaw CXLVI: Kershaw Among the Ruins

Kershaw CXLV: Kershawncle Bill the Sailor

Kershaw CXLIV: Kershawchtung Baby

Kershaw CXLIII: Kershawrvest Time

Kershaw CXLII: Kershawleanna

Kershaw CXLI: Kershaw Vie en Rose

Kershaw CXL: Kershawn Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Kershaw CXXXIX: Kershawtime at the Apollo

Kershaw CXXXVIII: Kershamen Corner

Kershaw CXXXVII: Kershuwnger Games

Kershaw CXXXVI: Kershawmdog Millionaire

Kershaw CXXXV: Kershawma Lama Ding Dong

Kershaw CXXXIV: Kershawn Golden Pond

Kershaw CXXXIII: Kershawctupus’ Garden

Kershaw CXXXII: Kershawn the Waterfront

Kershaw CXXXI: KershaR2D2

Kershaw CXXX: Kershawtter Pops

Kershaw CXXIX: Kershawl of Me

Kershaw CXXVIII: Kershmokey and the Bandit

Kershaw CXXVII: (vacant)

Kershaw CXXVI: Kershaw I Met Your Mother

Kershaw CXXV: Kershnakes on a Plane

Kershaw CXXIV: Kershawpolitan

Kershaw CXXIII: Kershmeatballs

Kershaw CXXII: Kershawut of Africa

Kershaw CXXI: KershawSI

Kershaw CXX: Kershawrvin Gardens

Kershaw CXIX: Kershawstakovich

Kershaw CXVIII: Kershawmazing Grace

Kershaw CXVII: Kerhsawrfegnugen

Kershaw CXVI: Kershawpalong Cassidy

Kershaw CXV: Kershawp on Pop

Kershaw CXIV: Kershowpe Floats

Kershaw CXIII: Kershawpollo 13

Kershaw CXII: Kershawmedeus

Kershaw CXI: Kershawld Man River

Kershaw CX: Kershomon

Kershaw CIX: Kershawl in the Family

Kershaw CVIII: Kershawp in the Air

Kershaw CVII: (vacant)

Kershaw CVI: Kersharrrrgh!

Kershaw CV: Kershawmedeus

Kershaw CIV: Kershawrks and Recreation

Kershaw CIII: Kersharmageddon and the Deathly Hollows

Kershaw CII: Kershawneyball

Kershaw CI: Kershaweois Gentilhomme

Kershaw C: Kersh of the Titans

Kershaw XCIX: Kershawl the President’s Men

Kershaw XCVIII: Kershawl That Heaven Will Allow

Kershaw XCVII: Kershawpular Mechanics

Kershaw XCVI: Kershawft

Kershaw XCV: Kershawnal Best

Kershaw XCIV: Kershawlotte’s Web

Kershaw XCIII: Kershawl we are saying, is give peace a chance

Kershaw XCII: Kersh-sh-sh-sh-sh changes

Kershaw XCI: Kershawppy Mother’s Day

Kershaw XC: (vacant)

Kershaw LXXXIX: Kershawlistic medicine

Kershaw LXXXVIII: Kershawtel California

Kershaw LXXXVII: Kershawrlan County, U.S.A.

Kershaw LXXXVI: Kershawlandaise sauce

Kershaw LXXXV: Kershawberry muffin

Kershaw LXXXIV: Kershopening day game chat

Kershaw LXXXIII: Kershawteau Marmont

Kershaw LXXXII: Kershawpscotch

Kershaw LXXXI: Kershawctupus

Kershaw LXXX: Kershawt wheels

Kershaw LXXIX: Kershawquaman

Kershaw LXXVIII: (vacant)

Kershaw LXXVII: Kershaw, snap!

Kershaw LXXVI: Kershawnna Karenina

Kershaw LXXV: Kershawne on you crazy diamond

Kershaw LXXIV: Kershasta McNasty

Kershaw LXXIII: Kershawl of Me

Kershaw LXXII: Kershawmpty Dumpty

Kershaw LXXI: Kershawt and a beer

Kershaw LXX: Kershawt Tub Time Machine

Kershaw LXIX: Kershallow Grave

Kershaw LXVIII: Kershawk jock

Kershaw LXVII: O Kershaw, Curtain, Lights

Kershaw LXVI: Kershawpoly

Kershaw LXV: Kershawnee, Indiana

Kershaw LXIV: Kershaw Knight Pulliam

Kershaw LXIII: Kershawt My Dad Says

Kershaw LXII: Kershawrmor All

Kershaw LXI: Kershawrms and the Man

Kershaw LX: Kershawlsbury Hill

Kershaw LIX: Kershaws Clay

Kershaw LVIII: Kershawmmie dearest

Kershaw LVII: Kershawww, freak out!

Kershaw LVI: (vacant)

Kershaw LV: Kershawk-infested waters

Kershaw LIV: Kershaw the Frog

Kershaw LIII: Kershawme Opener

Kershaw LII: There’s no business like Kershaw business

Kershaw LI: (vacant)

Kershaw L: Kershawlk to the animals

Kershaw XLIX: Kershaws

Kershaw XLVIII: Kershome run derby

Kershaw XLVII: Kershawpple Dumpling Gang

Kershaw XLVI: Kershawlly olly oxen free

Kershaw XLV: Kershawlly Lolly Lolly get your adverbs here

Kershaw XLIV: Kershawvinist pigs!

Kershaw XLIII: Kershawk full o’ nuts

Kershaw XLII: (vacant)

Kershaw XLI: Kershawk treatment

Kershaw XL: Drive Kershow, putt for dough

Kershaw XXXIX: Kershow Gabba Gabba

Kershaw XXXVIII: Kershawrky’s Machine

Kershaw XXXVII: Kershawt through the heart

Kershaw XXXVI: Kershawp ’til you drop

Kershaw XXXV: Kershawppy Father’s Night

Kershaw XXXIV: Kershalways be closing

Kershaw XXXIII: Kershawt Heard ‘Round the World

Kershaw XXXII: Kershawva Nagila

Kershaw XXXI: Kershawt people got no reason

Kershaw XXX: Kershawffice Space

Kershaw XXIX: Kershawrk Attack

Kershaw XXVIII: Kershampoo

Kershaw XXVII: Kershantilly Lace

Kershaw XXVI: Kershey’s Kisses

Kershaw XXV: Kershawt in the Dark

Kershaw XXIV: Kershawffle off to Buffalo

Kershaw XXIII: Kersham-Wow

Kershaw XXII: (Adenhart)

Kershaw XXI: Kershama Lama Ding Dong

Kershaw XX: Kershane, Come Back Kershane

Kershaw XIX: Kershawrp Dressed Man

Kershaw XVIII: Kershawnterbury Tales

Kershaw XVII: Kershawt in the Dark

Kershaw XVI: Kershawnce To Dream

Kershaw XV: Kershawn of the Dead

Kershaw XIV: Kershawl We Dance?

Kershaw XIII: Kershawp Around the Corner

Kershaw XII: Kerdyshawck

Kershaw XI: Manny I

Kershaw X: Kershaq Fu

Kershaw IX: Kershawk the Monkey

Kershaw VIII: Kershaw Me the Money

Kershaw VII: Kershaw Na Na Na, Sha Na Na Na Na Na

Kershaw VI: Kershaws, Foiled Again?

Kershaw V: (vacant)

Kershaw IV: Kershawshank Redemption

Kershaw III: Kershawker

Kershaw II: The Kershawing

Kershaw