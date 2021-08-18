Ever since the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers started the season 12-2, matching the breakout of the heart-stopping, game-dropping, low-flying, win-defying, mental-lapsing, season-collapsing, legendary 2005 Los Angeles Dodgers, I’ve been comparing these two squads on a game-by-game basis. Because really, how could I not?

Fun #2005dodgers fact: On 8/14/05 AND 8/14/21, the Dodgers were no-hit by the Mets for six innings then rallied to win, 2-1. Antonio Perez's triple/Jayson Werth's homer broke up Pedro Martinez's no-hitter. 2005 Dodgers after 117 games: 52-64

2021 Dodgers after 117 games: 71-46 — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 15, 2021

The 2021 vClick here for the box score of the 2005 game, and here for the Dodger Thoughts recap of the game.

After 120 games, the 2005 Dodgers were four games behind in the NL West. After 120 games, the 2021 Dodgers are four games behind in the NL West. 2005 Dodgers after 120 games: 55-65

2021 Dodgers after 120 games: 74-46 pic.twitter.com/KWZIWmDBuv — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 18, 2021

The 2005 Dodgers and 2021 Dodgers. May the commonalities always be in our favor.

